Andres Cortes promises ‘another statement’ against Bryan Chevalier

Andres Cortes faces Bryan Chevalier live from The Theater at MSG in New York on Saturday, February 17 (AEDT). The pair battles it out in the co-feature on the card topped by O’Shaquie Foster vs Abraham Nova. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super featherweight.
Unbeaten Andres Cortes (20-0, 11 KOs) won his previous bout last July via seventh-round RTD against Xavier Martinez. Last February, the 26-year-old Las Vegas native earned a unanimous decision against Luis Melendez.
“I’m really excited to be here,” Cortes said at the final pre-fight press conference. “First time here. Let’s get the show started.”
“You can expect another statement from me. You’ll see me taking another step towards a world title.”
“I see a world title in my future. I’m here to take care of Bryan first. But maybe one day we can make that fight happen.”
Bryan Chevalier (20-1-1, 16 KOs) eliminated Ranfis Javier Encarnacion in seven rounds last July. In April 2023, the 29-year-old native of Bayamon, Puerto Rico TKO’d Alberto Mercado also in Round 7.
“The ring is the same throughout the world. It’s a square,” Chevalier said. “It’ll just be me, him and the referee. We’re ready to give a great show to boxing fans.
“Styles make fights. I prepared to give the best of me. I will accommodate to what he has. He will have to accommodate to what I have. Without a doubt, it will be a war between Mexico and Puerto Rico.”
In the main event, O’Shaquie Foster (21-2, 12 KOs) of Orange, Texas makes the second defence of his WBC junior lightweight title against Puerto Rico’s Abraham Nova (23-1, 16 KOs). The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.
Kicking off the main card, undefeated Bruce Carrington (10-0, 6 KOs) of Brooklyn faces Bernard Torres (18-1, 8 KOs) of Norway by way of Philippines. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight.