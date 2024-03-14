Subscribe
Andrew Moloney vs Carlos Cuadras set for Lomachenko-Kambosos co-feature

Andrew Moloney challenges Carlos Cuadras for interim WBC junior bantamweight title live on ESPN platforms from Perth, Australia

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
Andrew Moloney faces Carlos Cuadras in Perth, Australia
Andrew Moloney | Mikey Williams / Top Rank via Getty Images

Australian former world champion Andrew Moloney challenges Mexico’s Carlos Cuadras for the interim WBC junior bantamweight title live from RAC Arena in Perth, WA on Sunday, May 12. The pair battles it out on the card topped by Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr.

Former WBA super flyweight titleholder Andrew Moloney (26-3, 16 KOs) targets his second win in a row and once again become champion. The 33-year-old won his previous bout last December by unanimous decision against Judy Flores. With the victory, the Mitcham, Victoria native rebounded from the defeat by knockout in the 12th round against Junto Nakatani in his bid to land the vacant WBO super flyweight belt last May.

“I’m absolutely pumped to have this fight locked in,” Moloney said. “Carlos Cuadras has been in with the best of the best at junior bantamweight, and he is the biggest name available in the division. I was there live to watch him fight Juan Francisco Estrada nearly seven years ago, and to be fighting him for the interim world title in Australia is a huge opportunity. To have both Lomachenko and Cuadras fighting in Australia shows how much Australian boxing is flying now, and I’m thrilled to be part of it all. Bring on May 12!”

Former WBC super flyweight champion Carlos Cuadras (42-5-1, 28 KOs) makes the first defence of his interim title. The Mexico City’s 35-year-old took the belt by split decision against Pedro Guevara last November.

“I look forward to the challenge of fighting Andrew Moloney in Australia, and I am coming to prove I am still a force at 115 pounds,” Cuadras said. “There are many great champions in my division, but I can’t overlook Moloney, a hungry fighter who will be encouraged by the Australian fans.”

Also announced for the event, British WBA bantamweight champion Nina Hughes (6-0, 2 KOs) up against New Zealand-Australian former champion Cherneka Johnson (15-2, 6 KOs). 41-year-old Hughes makes the second defence of her strap. 29-year-old Johnson looks to regain the world title.

In the main event, Ukraine’s three-division world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) takes on Australian former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr (21-2, 10 KOs). The pair battles it out for the vacant IBF lightweight title.

Other bouts featured on Lomachenko vs Kambosos undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

