Angela Hill vs Luana Pinheiro joins UFC event in May

Angela Hill and Luana Pinheiro square off at strawweight

By Parviz Iskenderov
The women’s strawweight bout between Angela Hill and Luana Pinheiro has been added to the UFC Fight Night card live on Sunday, May 19 (AEST). The event, initially expected to take place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, currently has no location confirmed.

39-year-old Angela Hill (16-13) of Prince George’s County, Maryland is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Denise Gomes last November. Brazil’s 30-year-old Luana Pinheiro (11-2) is looking to return to the win column, after she was stopped by Amanda Ribas in the third round also in November 2023.

The fight was reported by MMA Junkie citing sources. The headline-bout is yet to be set.

Among other previously announced matchups, Vanessa Demopoulos faces Emily Ducote at women’s strawweight and Hailey Cowan takes on Tamires Vidal at women’s bantamweight.

With the addition of Hill vs Pinheiro clash, the current lineup looks as the following:

  • Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Emily Ducote, women’s strawweight
  • Hailey Cowan vs. Tamires Vidal, women’s bantamweight
  • Angela Hill vs. Luana Pinheiro, women’s strawweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

