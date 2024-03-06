Subscribe
Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou final pre-fight press conference

Knockout Chaos: Joshua vs Ngannou live on DAZN from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou square off in the highly anticipated boxing match live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, March 9 (AEDT). Following the open workout, the athletes host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

British former two-time unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua looks for his fourth win in a row. Cameroonian-French former UFC champion Francis Ngannou looks to earn his first victory in pro boxing.

Also partaking in the final press conference the fighters featured on Joshua vs Ngannou undercard. In the co-main event, China’s Zhilei Zhang defends his interim WBO heavyweight title against New Zealand’s former champion Joseph Parker. As well, two-division world champion Rey Vargas of Mexico defends his WBC 126-pound title against British contender Nick Ball.

Plus, Israil Madrimov of Uzbekistan and Magomed Kurbanov battle it out for the vacant WBA super welterweight title. In addition, Gavin Gwynne of Wales takes on Mark Chamberlain of England at lightweight and Australian Justis Huni faces Kevin Lerena of South Africa at heavyweight.

