Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Knockout Chaos Grand Arrivals – Photos

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou made their Grand Arrivals ahead of their highly anticipated boxing match in Riydah, Saudi Arabia. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at heavyweight. The contest headlines the “Knockout Chaos” fight card live on Saturday, March 9 (AEDT).

British 34-year-old former two-time WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (27-3, 24 KOs) targets his fourth straight victory. Cameroonian-French 37-year-old former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (0-1) eyes his first win in pro boxing.

The Grand Arrivals also featured other fighters battling it out on the card.

Zhilei Zhang (26-1-1, 21 KOs) of China defends his interim WBO heavyweight belt against former world champion Joseph Parker (34-3, 23 KOs) of New Zealand. Two-division world champion Rey Vargas (36-1, 22 KOs) of Mexico defends his WBC featherweight title against Nick Ball (19-0, 11 KOs) of the UK.

Gavin Gwynne (17-2-1, 5 KOs) of Wales faces off Mark Chamberlain (14-0, 10 KOs) of England at lightweight. Justis Huni (8-0, 4 KOs) of Australia takes on Kevin Lerena (30-2, 14 KOs) of South Africa at heavyweight.

Jack McGann (9-0-1, 6 KOs) meets fellow-Brit Louis Greene (16-4, 10 KOs) at super welterweight. Ziyad Almaayouf (4-0, 1 KOs) of Saudi Arabia goes up against Mexico’s Christian Lopez Flores (14-35-2, 12 KOs) at super lightweight. Roman Fury (3-0, 1 KOs) of the UK fights Martin Svarc (2-0, 1 KOs) of Czech Republic at heavyweight.

Anthony Joshua | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Anthony Joshua | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Anthony Joshua | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Eddie Hearn and Francis Ngannou | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Francis Ngannou | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Francis Ngannou | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Zhilei Zhang | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Joseph Parker | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Rey Vargas | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Nick Ball | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Justis Huni | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Kevin Lerena | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Gavin Gwynne | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jack McGann | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Roman Fury | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Ziyad Almaayouf | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The event is also expected to see a heavyweight bout between Andrii Novytskyi (9-0, 8 KOs) of Ukraine and Juan Torres (11-5-1, 4 KOs) of the U.S.