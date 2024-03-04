Subscribe
Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Knockout Chaos Grand Arrivals – Photos

Knockout Chaos: Joshua vs Ngannou live on DAZN from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou made their Grand Arrivals ahead of their highly anticipated boxing match in Riydah, Saudi Arabia. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at heavyweight. The contest headlines the “Knockout Chaos” fight card live on Saturday, March 9 (AEDT).

British 34-year-old former two-time WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (27-3, 24 KOs) targets his fourth straight victory. Cameroonian-French 37-year-old former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (0-1) eyes his first win in pro boxing.

The Grand Arrivals also featured other fighters battling it out on the card.

Zhilei Zhang (26-1-1, 21 KOs) of China defends his interim WBO heavyweight belt against former world champion Joseph Parker (34-3, 23 KOs) of New Zealand. Two-division world champion Rey Vargas (36-1, 22 KOs) of Mexico defends his WBC featherweight title against Nick Ball (19-0, 11 KOs) of the UK.

Gavin Gwynne (17-2-1, 5 KOs) of Wales faces off Mark Chamberlain (14-0, 10 KOs) of England at lightweight. Justis Huni (8-0, 4 KOs) of Australia takes on Kevin Lerena (30-2, 14 KOs) of South Africa at heavyweight.

Jack McGann (9-0-1, 6 KOs) meets fellow-Brit Louis Greene (16-4, 10 KOs) at super welterweight. Ziyad Almaayouf (4-0, 1 KOs) of Saudi Arabia goes up against Mexico’s Christian Lopez Flores (14-35-2, 12 KOs) at super lightweight. Roman Fury (3-0, 1 KOs) of the UK fights Martin Svarc (2-0, 1 KOs) of Czech Republic at heavyweight.

Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn
Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Eddie Hearn and Francis Ngannou
Eddie Hearn and Francis Ngannou | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Zhilei Zhang
Zhilei Zhang | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Joseph Parker
Joseph Parker | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Rey Vargas
Rey Vargas | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Nick Ball
Nick Ball | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Justis Huni
Justis Huni | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Kevin Lerena
Kevin Lerena | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Gavin Gwynne
Gavin Gwynne | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Jack McGann
Jack McGann | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Roman Fury
Roman Fury | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Ziyad Almaayouf
Ziyad Almaayouf | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The event is also expected to see a heavyweight bout between Andrii Novytskyi (9-0, 8 KOs) of Ukraine and Juan Torres (11-5-1, 4 KOs) of the U.S.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

