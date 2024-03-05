Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou open workout

Ahead of their highly anticipated bout, British boxing star Anthony Joshua and Cameroonian-French MMA fighter Francis Ngannou host an open workout. The pair squares off in the 10-round heavyweight bout live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, March 9 (AEDT).

The open workout continues the fight week following the Grand Arrivals. It also features other fighters battling it out on the night.

In the co-main event, China’s Zhilei Zhang defends his interim WBO heavyweight title against former champion Joseph Parker of New Zealand. Among other bouts, Mexico’s two-division world champion Rey Vargas defends his WBC 126-pound belt against British contender Nick Ball.

Also on the card a lightweight bout betweem Gavin Gwynne of Wales and Mark Chamberlain of England. In addition, Australian Justis Huni meets Kevin Lerena of South Africa at heavyweight.