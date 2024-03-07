Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou weigh-in video

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou square off in the main event live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, March 9 (AEDT). Following the final press conference, a day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

The contest pits British former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua against Cameroonian-French former UFC champion Francis Ngannou. The boxing match is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight.

In the co-main event, Zhilei Zhang of China defends his interim WBO heavyweight title against former world champion Joseph Parker of New Zealand. Also on the card, Mexico’s two-weight champion Rey Vargas defends his WBC featherweight title against British contender Nick Ball. As well, Uzbekistan’s Israil Madrimov fights Magomed Kurbanov for the vacant WBA super welterweight title.

Also on Joshua vs Ngannou undercard, Gavin Gwynne of Wales faces Mark Chamberlain of England at lightweight. In addition, Australian Justis Huni takes on Kevin Lerena of South Africa at heavyweight.

Get Joshua vs Ngannou full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Joshua vs Ngannou fight card