Subscribe
HomeUFC

Anthony Smith vs Vitor Petrino joins UFC 301 fight card in Rio

Former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith faces undefeated Vitor Petrino

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

The bout between Anthony Smith and Vitor Petrino has been reportedly added to the UFC 301 fight card live from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday, May 5 (AEST). The contest pits the former light heavyweight title challenger of the U.S. against the unbeaten opponent of Brazil.

Smith (37-19) looks to return to wining ways after he was stopped by Khalil Rountree Jr. in the third round last December. The 35-year-old native of Corpus Christi, Texas challenged Jon Jones for the belt in March 2019, but dropped a unanimous decision.

Brazil’s 26-year-old Petrino (11-0) is fresh off the win by unanimous decision against Tyson Pedro this past weekend at UFC Vegas 87.

The fight was first reported by Laerte Viana via post on X. The promotion is yet to formally confirm the matchup.

The UFC 301 main event and co-main event bouts are yet to be set. With the addition of Smith vs Petrino the current lineup looks as the following:

  • Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo, women’s strawweight
  • Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho, middleweight
  • Joaquim Silva vs. Drakkar Klose, lightweight
  • Alessandro Costa vs. Kevin Borjas, flyweight
  • Jack Shore vs. Joanderson Brito, bantamweight
  • Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai, lightweight
  • Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino, light heavyweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Kayo Sports - Whenever sport is everything
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.