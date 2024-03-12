Anthony Smith vs Vitor Petrino joins UFC 301 fight card in Rio

The bout between Anthony Smith and Vitor Petrino has been reportedly added to the UFC 301 fight card live from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday, May 5 (AEST). The contest pits the former light heavyweight title challenger of the U.S. against the unbeaten opponent of Brazil.

Smith (37-19) looks to return to wining ways after he was stopped by Khalil Rountree Jr. in the third round last December. The 35-year-old native of Corpus Christi, Texas challenged Jon Jones for the belt in March 2019, but dropped a unanimous decision.

Brazil’s 26-year-old Petrino (11-0) is fresh off the win by unanimous decision against Tyson Pedro this past weekend at UFC Vegas 87.

The fight was first reported by Laerte Viana via post on X. The promotion is yet to formally confirm the matchup.

The UFC 301 main event and co-main event bouts are yet to be set. With the addition of Smith vs Petrino the current lineup looks as the following: