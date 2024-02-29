Subscribe
Arnold Barboza Jr & Jorge Chavez set for Haney vs Garcia undercard

By Parviz Iskenderov
Arnold Barboza Jr | Mikey Williams / Top Rank via Getty Images

Arnold Barboza Jr and Jorge Chavez are set for their next fights live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, April 21 (AEST). The undefeated super lightweight and the unbeaten super bantamweight face the to be confirmed opponents on the card topped by Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia.

LA-based Arnold Barboza Jr (29-0, 11 KOs) is fresh off the win via eighth-round RTD against Xolisani Ndongeni in January in Las Vegas. Last February, the 32-year-old native of Long Beach, California earned a unanimous decision against Jose Pedraza.

Mexico-born Jorge Chavez (10-0, 7 KOs) scored a unanimious decision against Diuhl Olguin in February in Commerce, CA. Last December, the San Diego, California-based 24-year-old eliminated Jerson Ortiz in two rounds and secured his fifth win for the year.

The announcement was made today at the press conference in Los Angeles.

In the main event, San Francisco’s former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) defends his WBC 140-pound title against LA-based contender Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs).

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

