Arsen Goulamirian: I am not like Dmitry Bivol, I will stop Zurdo Ramirez

Arsen Goulamirian defends his WBA cruiserweight title against Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez live from YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 31 (AEDT). At the pre-fight press conference, the fighters previewed their bout and went face to face for the first time.

Armenian-French Arsen Goulamirian (27-0, 19 KOs) makes his debut in the United States. The unbeaten 36-year-old makes the third defense of his title and promises a knockout.

“I am excited to fight for the first time in the U.S. and partner with Abel Sanchez once again,” Goulamirian said. “It’s a great opportunity because this division is not very popular in the United States, and we get to draw attention to it. I want to thank Golden Boy for the opportunity. It is going to be a great fight. I am not like [Dmitry] Bivol, and I will stop him.”

Mexico’s former WBO super middleweight titleholder “Zurdo” Ramirez (45-1, 30 KOs) looks to once again become champion and secure the second win in a row. The 32-year-old southpaw rebounded from his defeat by unanimous decision against Dmitry Bivol in November 2022 with the win by UD against Joe Smith Jr. last October.

“First of all, I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity,” Ramirez said. “Thank you to Golden Boy and my team for getting me here. It is an honor to be able to be the main event at YouTube Theater, and make a statement and potentially become a legend. This is my motivation. Thank you to team Arsen for taking this fight and giving me opportunity to fight for a title.”

Zurdo Ramirez | Golden Boy Promotions / Cris Esqueda

Arsen Goulamirian and Zurdo Ramirez go face to face | Golden Boy Promotions / Cris Esqueda

Arsen Goulamirian and Zurdo Ramirez | Golden Boy Promotions / Cris Esqueda

The press conference also featured Alexis Rocha, who faces Fredrick Lawson in the co-feature. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.

“First of all, I want to thank God,” Rocha said. “I want to thank my entire team; Hector Lopez and Abraham Perez. I want to thank Golden Boy and all of Golden Boy’s staff. Yeah, I know I took a loss my last fight, but I refuse to let that define who I am. I refuse to let that crush my spirit and my dreams. A true warrior doesn’t just avoid losses, but it’s about how they get back and hold their head up and keep moving forward. And to all the young fighters, let your setbacks fuel you. Let your failures be the stepping stone to success. I refuse to lose sight of my dreams. And I urge you all to the same. Thank you.”

Alexis Rocha | Golden Boy Promotions / Cris Esqueda

Also in attendance at the press conference was Ricardo Sandoval. The flyweight competitor takes on Luis Cerrito Hernandez in the 10-round undercard bout.

“I want to thank Oscar De La Hoya and the Golden Boy team for signing me, and for believing in me and I’m just very excited for the future,” Sandoval said. “I just want to get in the ring again and just throw hands. We’re going for all the belts.”

Ricardo Sandoval | Golden Boy Promotions / Cris Esqueda

L-R: Arsen Goulamirian, Alexis Rocha, Oscar De La Hoya, Ricardo Sandoval and Zurdo Ramirez | Golden Boy Promotions / Cris Esqueda

Among other bouts featured on Goulamirian vs Zurdo undercard, Santiago Dominguez faces Jose Luis Sanchez in the 10-round bout at welterweight. Plus, Kareem Hackett meets Rowdy Legend Montgomery in the 10-round bout at light heavyweight.