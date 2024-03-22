Subscribe
HomeMMA

Bellator 302: Champions Series Belfast results, live stream, Anderson vs Moore

Bellator 302: Anderson vs Moore live from SSE Arena Belfast

MMANewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Bellator 302: Anderson vs Moore airs live from SSE Arena Belfast
Corey Anderson and Karl Moore go face to face | Bellator MMA

The first edition of Bellator Champions Series aka Bellator 302: Anderson vs Moore airs live from SSE Arena Belfast on Saturday, March 23 (AEDT). The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show.

In the five-round main event, former light heavyweight title challenger Corey Anderson (17-6, 1 NC) of the U.S. and Karl Moore (12-2) of Northern Ireland battle it out for the vacant 205-pound belt. In the co-main event, Brazil’s Patricio Pitbull (35-7) defends his featherweight strap against Jeremy Kennedy (19-3, 1 NC) of Canada.

Also on the card, Fabian Edwards (12-3) of England and Aaron Jeffery (14-4) of Canada square off at middleweight. Ireland’s James Gallagher (12-2) and Leandro Higo (22-6) of Brazil go toe-to-toe at featherweight. Tim Wilde (17-4) of England and Manoel Sousa (10-0) of Brazil clash at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Bellator 302: Anderson vs Moore live stream in Australia

Broadcast: Stan Sport
Date: Saturday, March 23
Time: 4 am AEDT

Bellator 302: Anderson vs Moore results

Get Bellator 302: Anderson vs Moore full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Corey Anderson vs. Karl Moore – vacant Bellator light heavyweight title
  • Patricio Pitbull vs. Jeremy Kennedy – Pitbull’s Bellator featherweight title
  • Fabian Edwards vs. Aaron Jeffery, middleweight
  • James Gallagher vs. Leandro Higo, featherweight
  • Tim Wilde vs. Manoel Sousa, lightweight

Preliminary card

  • Ciaran Clarke vs. Darius Mafi, bantamweight
  • Alfie Davis vs. Oscar Ownsworth, lightweight
  • Luke Trainer vs. Grant Neal, light heavyweight
  • Nathan Kelly vs. Vikas Singh Ruhil, 147-pound catchweight
  • Abraham Bably vs. Isaiah Pinson, heavyweight
  • Nate Kelly vs. Jordan Elliott, 130-pound catchweight (amateur bout)
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Kayo Sports - Whenever sport is everything
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.