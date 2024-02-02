Subscribe
BKFC 57 results, live stream, how to watch, Palomino vs Trout

BKFC 57 Hollywood: Palomino vs Trout

By Parviz Iskenderov

BKFC 57: Palomino vs Trout airs live stream from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Saturday, February 3 (AEDT). The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with the championship belt contested on the night.

In the main event, undefeated former BKFC welterweight champion and reigning lightweight champion Luis Palomino of Peru faces former WBA super welterweight champion Austin Trout of El Paso, TX for the vacant BKFC 165-pound title. In the co-main event, Cuba’s unbeaten Bryan Duran and Louis Lopez of the U.S. go head to head at lightweight.

Also on the main card, Bryan Duran faces Louie Lopez at featherweight, John Michael Escoboza takes on Isaac Doolittle at light heavyweight and Alberto Blas meets Daniel Alvarez at bantamweight. Plus, Christine Vicens goes up against Sydney Smith at women’s flyweight, Leonardo Perdomo clashes with Bobby Brents at heavyweight and Justin Ibarrola fights Landon Williams at featherweight. Rounding out the card, Edgard Plazaola and Darrick Gates go toe-to-toe at featherweight, and Matt Russo faces off Justin Street at flyweight.

The preliminary card features Chris Garcia up against Albert Inclan at bantamweight and Ryan Reber versus Derek Perez at bantamweight. In addition, Stephen Townsel and Leo Bercier battle it out at cruiserweight.

BKFC 57: Palomino vs Trout live stream

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Saturday, February 3
Time: 1 pm AEDT
Prelims: 12 pm AEDT

BKFC 57 fight card

Get BKFC 57: Palomino vs Trout full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Luis Palomino vs. Austin Trout, welterweight – vacant BKFC title
  • Bryce Henry vs. Robbie Peralta, lightweight
  • Bryan Duran vs. Louie Lopez, featherweight
  • John Michael Escoboza vs. Isaac Doolittle, light heavyweight
  • Alberto Blas vs. Daniel Alvarez, bantamweight
  • Christine Vicens vs. Sydney Smith, women’s flyweight
  • Leonardo Perdomo vs. Bobby Brents, heavyweight
  • Justin Ibarrola vs. Landon Williams, featherweight
  • Edgard Plazaola vs. Darrick Gates, featherweight
  • Matt Russo vs. Justin Street, flyweight

Prelims

  • Chris Garcia vs. Albert Inclan, bantamweight
  • Ryan Reber vs. Derek Perez, bantamweight
  • Stephen Townsel vs. Leo Bercier, cruiserweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

