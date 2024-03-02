Subscribe
Serrano vs Meinke results, live stream, full fight card

Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke live from San Juan, Puerto Rico

By Parviz Iskenderov
Amanda Serrano and Nina Meinke battle it out in the main event live stream from Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Sunday, March 3 (AEDT). The contest pits local former undisputed 126-pound champion against the IBF mandatory challenger of Germany. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at featherweight.

Going through the ropes in front of her home crowd, Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) defends her unified WBA, WBO and IBF belts. Berlin’s southpaw Meinke (18-3, 4 KOs) makes her second attempt to win a world title.

In the co-main event, Cleveland’s Jake Paul (8-1, 5 KOs) takes on Ryan Bourland (17-2, 6 KOs) of Martinez, California. The pair squares off in the scheduled for eight rounds bout at cruiserweight.

Among Serrano vs Meinke undercard bouts, Jonathan Gonzalez (27-3-1, 14 KOs) defends his WBO light flyweight title against interim champion Rene Santiago (12-3, 9 KOs). The all-Puerto Rican world championship clash is scheduled for 12 rounds.

As well, Javon Walton (1-0, 1 KOs) of Atlanta, Georgia and Joshua Torres (0-1-1) of Simi Valley, California clash in the four-rounder at featherweight. Plus, Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (2-0, 1 KOs) of Puerto Rico and Gloria Munguilla (5-0) of LA meet in the four-rounder at super flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke live stream in Australia

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, March 3
Time: 11 am AEDT

Watch on DAZN

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

  • Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke, 12 rounds, featherweight – Serrano’s IBF, WBA and WBO featherweight titles
  • Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland, 8 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Rene Santiago, 12 rounds, light flyweight – Gonzalez’s WBO light flyweight title
  • Javon Walton vs. Joshua Torres, 4 rounds, featherweight
  • Krystal Rosado-Ortiz vs. Gloria Munguilla, 4 rounds, super flyweight

Prelims

  • Christopher Diaz vs. Headley Scott, 10 rounds, super featherweight
  • Omar Pacheco vs. Christopher Ortiz, 4 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Elijah Flores vs. Alejandro Munera, 6 rounds, welterweight

Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke results

Stay tuned for Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke live results.

  • Elijah Flores def. Alejandro Munera by TKO (R4 at 2:49)
  • Omar Pacheco vs. Christopher Ortiz – majority draw (39-37, 38-38-38, 38-38)
  • Christopher Diaz def. Headley Scott by TKO (R2 at 1:48)
  • Krystal Rosado-Ortiz def. Gloria Munguilla by majority decision (38-38, 40-36, 40-36)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

