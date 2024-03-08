Joshua vs Ngannou results, live stream, main event time, full card – Knockout Chaos

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou square off in the main event live stream from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, March 9 (AEDT). The 10-round boxing bout headlines the “Knockout Chaos” fight card, featuring British former two-time unified heavyweight champion up against Cameroonian-French former UFC champion.

34-year-old Anthony Joshua (27-3, 24 KOs) is riding a three-fight winning streak. 37-year-old Francis Ngannou (0-1) looks to rebound from the defeat by split decision against Tyson Fury.

The co-main event pits Zhilei Zhang (26-1-1, 21 KOs) of China against former world champion Joseph Parker (34-3, 23 KOs) of New Zealand. The heavyweight bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with Zhang’s interim WBO title on the line.

Among Joshua vs Ngannou undercard bouts, two-weight champion Rey Vargas (36-1, 22 KOs) of Mexico defends his WBC featherweight title against Nick Ball (19-0, 11 KOs) of the UK. As well, Israil Madrimov (9-0-1, 6 KOs) of Uzbekistan and Magomed Kurbanov (25-0, 13 KOs) battle it out for the vacant WBA super welterweight title.

Plus, Mark Chamberlain (14-0, 10 KOs) of England and Gavin Gwynne (17-2-1, 5 KOs) of Wales go toe-to-toe at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Justis Huni (8-0, 4 KOs) of Australia and Kevin Lerena (30-2, 14 KOs) of South Africa clash at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou live stream in Australia

Broadcast: DAZN and Kayo

Date: Saturday, March 9

Time: 5 am AEDT

Prelims: 2 am AEDT

The Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou main event time is approximately 9:50 am AEDT / 6:50 am AWST.

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card (DAZN PPV and Kayo PPV)

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Zhang’s interim WBO heavyweight title

Rey Vargas vs. Nick Ball, 12 rounds, featherweight – Vargas’ WBC featherweight title

Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov, 12 rounds, super welterweight – vacant WBA title

Mark Chamberlain vs. Gavin Gwynne, 12 rounds, lightweight

Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Preliminary card (free stream)

Jack McGann vs. Louis Greene, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Roman Fury vs. Martin Svarc, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Christian Lopez Flores, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Andrii Novytskyi vs. Juan Torres, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou results

Stay tuned for Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou live results.