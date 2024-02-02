Subscribe
Sylve vs Falcao results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Ashton Sylve vs Estivan Falcao headlines MVP 5 live from Orlando

By Parviz Iskenderov

Ashton Sylve and Estivan Falcao battle it out in the main event of “MVP 5” live stream from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, February 3 (AEDT). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBC Youth lightweight title on the line.

19-year-old Ashton Sylve (10-0, 9 KOs) of Long Beach, California, who weighed-in above the 135-pound limit, looks to improve his unbeaten record. 27-year-old Estivan Falcao (13-2, 7 KOs) of Brazil, who made it eligible for the belt, targets his third win in a row.

The co-main event features Miami-based 30-year-old Orestes Velazquez (8-0, 7 KOs) of Cuba up against 33-year-old Julian Smith (7-2, 4 KOs) of Country Club Hills, Illinois. The bout is also scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBA International super lightweight title at stake.

The full lineup can be found below.

Ashton Sylve vs Estivan Falcao live stream

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, February 3
Time: 12 pm AEDT

Sign up for DAZN

Fight Card

Get Sylve vs Falcao full fight card and results below.

Main card

  • Ashton Sylve vs. Estivan Falcao, 10 rounds, lightweight – WBC Youth title
  • Orestes Velazquez vs. Julian Smith, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBA International title
  • Benigno Aguilar vs. Corey Marksman, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Maricela Cornejo vs. Kandi Wyatt, 8 rounds, welterweight

Prelims

  • Dainier Pero vs. Joe Jones, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Jasmine Artiga vs. Nancy Franco, 8 rounds, super flyweight
  • Jorge Carlos vs. Quinterius Chappell, 4 rounds, super lightweight
  • Alexander Gueche vs. Osmar Rodriguez Gamez, 4 rounds, super flyweight
  • Luis Lebron vs. Giovanni Gutierrez, 8 rounds, lightweight

Ashton Sylve vs Estivan Falcao results

Stay tuned for Ashton Sylve vs Estivan Falcao live results.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
