Benn vs Dobson results, live stream, full fight card

Conor Benn vs Peter Dobson live from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov

Conor Benn and Peter Dobson battle it out in the main event live stream from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Sunday, February 4 (AEDT). The contest pits undefeated contender of the UK against unbeaten welterweight, representing the country-host. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout at 151-pound catchweight.

Both fighters appear confident in their respective victories and look to improve their unbeaten records. British 27-year-old Conor Benn (22-0, 14 KOs) of Essex, England is back in the ring in the U.S., following his outing last September in Orlando, when he defeated Rodolfo Orozco by unanimous decision. 33-year-old Peter Dobson (16-0, 9 KOs) of The Bronx, New York hasn’t fought since June 2022, when he defeated Rodrigo Damian Coria by unanimous decision in Atlanta.

In the co-main event, Houston-based middleweight southpaw Austin Williams (15-0, 10 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin faces Armel Mbumba Yassa (10-0, 7 KOs) of Germany by way of Congo. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the IBF North American and WBA International belts on the line.

Among Benn vs Dobson undercard bouts, Johnny Fisher (10-0, 9 KOs) of London takes on Ukrainian Dmytro Bezus (10-1, 5 KOs) in a 10-rounder at heavyweight. Plus, Khalil Coe (7-0-1, 5 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey and Mexican Juan Gerardo Osuna (20-0, 18 KOs) clash in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight.

Conor Benn vs Peter Dobson live stream

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, February 4
Time: 7 am AEDT
Prelims: 6 am AEDT

Fight Card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

  • Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson, 12 rounds, welterweight
  • Austin Williams vs. Armel Mbumba Yassa, 10 rounds, middleweight – WBA International and IBF North American middleweight titles
  • Johnny Fisher vs. Dmytro Bezus, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Khalil Coe vs. Juan Gerardo Osuna, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Preliminary card

  • George Liddard vs. Andrew Buchanan, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Jimmy Sains vs. Alejandro Avalos, 4 rounds, middleweight

Conor Benn vs Peter Dobson results

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
