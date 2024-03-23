Smith vs Zepeda results, live stream, full fight card

Dalton Smith and Jose Zepeda battle it out in the main event live stream from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Sunday, March 24 (AEDT). The contest pits the unbeaten British contender against the former three-time tittle challenger of the U.S.

Sheffield’s Dalton Smith (15-0, 11 KOs) and Jose Zepeda (37-4, 28 KOs) of Torrance, California battle it out for the WBC ‘Silver’ belt. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super lightweight.

The co-main event features Sandy Ryan (6-1-1, 2 KOs) defending her WBO welterweight title against reigning WBA junior middleweight champion Terri Harper. The all-British world championship clash is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among Smith vs Zepeda undercard bouts, Leeds’ unbeaten Ishmael Davis (12-0, 6 KOs) and Darlington’s Troy Williamson (20-2-1, 14 KOs) square off in the 12-rounder at super welterweight. As well, Doncaster’s super lightweight James Flint (13-1-2, 3 KOs) defends his Central Area strap in the 10-rounder against unbeaten Campbell Hatton (14-0, 5 KOs) of Ashton-under-Lyne, England.

In addition, Nico Leivars (5-0-1) of Mansfield, England and Piotr Mirga (7-2) of Poland go head to head in the 10-rounder at super bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Dalton Smith vs Jose Zepeda live stream in Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, March 24

Time: 6 am AEDT

Prelims: 4:15 am AEDT

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

Dalton Smith vs. Jose Zepeda, 12 rounds, super lightweight – vacant WBC ‘Silver’ title

Sandy Ryan vs. Terri Harper, 10 rounds, welterweight – Ryan’s WBO title

Ishmael Davis vs. Troy Williamson, 12 rounds, super welterweight

James Flint vs. Campbell Hatton, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Flint’s British Central Area title

Nico Leivars vs. Piotr Mirga, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Prelims

Emmanuel Buttigieg vs. Bartlomiej Stryczek, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Connan Murray vs. Edgar Kemsky, 6 rounds, middleweight

Liam Cameron vs. Hussein Itaba, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Dalton Smith vs Jose Zepeda results

Stay tuned for Dalton Smith vs Jose Zepeda live results.