Berlanga vs McCrory results, live stream, full fight card

Edgar Berlanga vs Padraig McCrory live from Orlando, Florida

By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Table of contents

Edgar Berlanga and Padraig McCrory battle it out in the main event live stream from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, February 25 (AEDT). The contest pits Puerto Rican undefeated contender against unbeaten opponent of Northern Ireland. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super middleweight.

Brooklyn’s Edgar Berlanga (21-0, 16 KOs) defends his NABO title. Belfast’s Padraig McCrory (18-0, 9 KOs) makes his U.S. debut and looks to pull of an upset.

The co-main event features Andy Cruz (2-0, 1 KO) of Cuba up against Brayan Zamarippa (14-2, 5 KOs) of Mexico. The pair squares off in the 10-round bout with the IBF International and WBA Continental Latin American lightweight titles on the line.

Among Berlanga vs McCrory undercard bouts, Uzbekistan’s Shakhram Giyasov (14-0, 9 KOs) faces Pablo Cesar Cano (35-8-1, 25 KOs) of Mexico in the 12-round WBA welterweight title eliminator. As well, Houston’s Antonio Vargas (17-1, 9 KOs) meets Jonathan Rodriguez (17-1-1, 7 KOs) of Puerto Rico in the 12-round WBA bantamweight title eliminator.

Plus, Yankiel Rivera (4-0, 2 KOs) of Puerto Rico and Andy Dominguez (10-0, 6 KOs) of Mexico clash in the 10-rounder with WBA Continental Americas flyweight title at stake. The full lineup can be found below.

Edgar Berlanga vs Padraig McCrory live stream in Australia

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, February 25
Time: 11 am AEDT
Prelims: 9:15 am AEDT

Watch on DAZN

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

  • Edgar Berlanga vs. Padraig McCrory, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Berlanga’s WBO NABO super middleweight title
  • Andy Cruz vs. Brayan Zamarripa, 10 rounds, lightweight – Cruz’s IBF International lightweight title
  • Shakhram Giyasov vs. Pablo Cesar Cano, 12 rounds, welterweight – WBA welterweight title eliminator
  • Antonio Vargas vs. Jonathan Rodriguez, 12 rounds, bantamweight – WBA bantamweight title eliminator
  • Yankiel Rivera vs. Andy Dominguez, 10 rounds, flyweight – WBA Continental Americas flyweight title

Prelims

  • Aaron Aponte vs. Joseph Fernandez, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Herich Ruiz vs. Mitch Williams, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Edgar Berlanga vs Padraig McCrory results

Stay tuned for Edgar Berlanga vs Padraig McCrory live results.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

