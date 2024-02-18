Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Full Fight: Jake Paul drops Nate Diaz in fifth round, wins by decision

Jake Paul returns against Ryan Bourland in co-feature to Serrano vs Meinke live on DAZN from Puerto Rico

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul makes his 2024 ring debut against Ryan Bourland live from José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Sunday, March 3 (AEDT). The pair squares off in the scheduled for eight rounds bout at cruiserweight.

The Cleveland native is looking for his third win in a row. In his previous outing late last year, Paul (8-1, 5 KOs) KO’d Andre August in the first round. Last August in Dallas, he earned a unanimous decision against Nate Diaz. The full fight video of the latter’s bout hit the stream today.

With the win against Nate Diaz, Jake Paul returned to winning ways after dropping a split decision against Tommy Fury last February. On his way to victory by unanimous decision, the 27-year-old tagged former UFC star with a left hook securing a knockdown.

Paul vs Bourland serves as the co-feature on the card topped by Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Kayo Sports - Whenever sport is everything
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.