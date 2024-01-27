Subscribe
Crocker vs Felix results, live stream, full fight card

Lewis Crocker vs Jose Felix live from Belfast, Northern Ireland

By Parviz Iskenderov
Stream Lewis Crocker vs Jose Felix live results from Belfast, Northern Ireland
Lewis Crocker and Jose Felix at the weigh-ins ahead of their bout at Newforge Sports Complex in Belfast, Northern Ireland | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Lewis Crocker and Jose Felix battle it out in the main event live stream from Newforge Sports Complex in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Sunday, January 28 (AEDT). The contest pits the undefeated local favourite against the Mexican welterweight. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Belfast’s 26-year-old Lewis Crocker (18-0, 10 KOs) goes through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd and looks to improve his unbeaten record. 31-year-old Jose Felix (40-6-1, 31 KOs) of Los Mochis, Mexico eyes his second straight victory and the vacant WBO Intercontinental title. The representative of the country-host missed weight and is ineligible for the belt.

The co-main event features Kent, England-based unbeaten Cheavon Clarke (7-0, 5 KOs) of Montego Bay, Jamaica up against London-born, Belfast-based former Tommy McCarthy (20-5, 10 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the vacant WBA Intercontinental cruiserweight title on the line.

Among Crocker vs Felix undercard bouts, Paddy Donovan (12-0, 9 KOs) of Ennis, Ireland faces Williams Andres Herrera (15-2, 6 KOs) of Cruz del Eje, Argentina in a 10-rounder at welterweight. Also in a 10-round welterweight bout, Conah Walker (12-2-1, 4 KOs) of Wolverhampton, England takes on Lloyd Germain (9-0, 1 KOs) of Cardiff, Wales. Plus, Giorgio Visioli (1-0, 1 KOs) of Guildford, England and Samuel Pikire (4-2) of Longbridge, England clash in a six-rounder at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Lewis Crocker vs Jose Felix live stream

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, January 28
Time: 6 am AEDT
Prelims: 5 am AEDT

Sign up for DAZN

Fight Card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

  • Lewis Crocker vs. Jose Felix, 10 rounds, welterweight – vacant WBO Intercontinental title*
  • Cheavon Clarke vs. Tommy McCarthy, 10 rounds, cruiserweight – vacant WBA Intercontinental title
  • Paddy Donovan vs. Williams Andres Herrera, 10 rounds, welterweight – WBA Continental title
  • Conah Walker vs. Lloyd Germain, 10 rounds, welterweight – WBA International title
  • Giorgio Visioli vs. Samuel Pikire, 6 rounds, lightweight

Prelims

  • Kurt Walker vs. Darwing Martinez, 6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Emmanuel Buttigieg vs. Artjom Spatar, 4 rounds, middleweight

Lewis Crocker vs Jose Felix results

Stay tuned for Lewis Crocker vs Jose Felix live results.

