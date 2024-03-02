Kholmatov vs Ford results, live stream, full fight card

Otabek Kholmatov and Raymond Ford battle it out live stream from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Sunday, March 3 (AEDT). The pair squares off in the main event with the vacant WBA 126-pound title on the line.
Both, unbeaten Uzbekistan native Kholmatov (12-0, 11 KOs) and undefeated southpaw Ford (14-0-1, 7 KOs) of the U.S., fight for their first world title. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at featherweight.
In the 12-round co-main event, Luis Alberto Lopez faces Reiya Abe. Mexico’s Lopez (29-2, 16 KOs) makes the third defence of his IBF featherweight title. Abe (25-3-1, 10 KOs) of Japan makes his U.S. and international debut, as well as first attempt to become champion.
Among Kholmatov vs Ford undercard bouts, Brian Norman Jr (25-0, 19 KOs) defends his WBO International welterweight title against fellow-American Janelson Figueroa Bocachica (17-2-1, 11 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. The full lineup can be found below.
- Otabek Kholmatov vs. Raymond Ford, 12 rounds, featherweight – vacant WBA featherweight title
- Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Reiya Abe, 12 rounds, featherweight – Lopez’s IBF featherweight title
- Brian Norman Jr. vs. Janelson Figueroa Bocachica, 10 rounds, welterweight – Norman’s WBO International welterweight title
- Bryce Mills vs. Gerffred Ngayot, 6 rounds, junior welterweight
- Troy Isley vs. Marcos Hernandez, 8 rounds, middleweight
- Rohan Polanco vs. Tarik Zaina, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
- Floyd Diaz vs. Edwin Rodriguez, 8 rounds, bantamweight
- Nico Ali Walsh vs. Charles Stanford, 6 rounds, middleweight
- Brandon Moore vs. Helaman Olguin, 8 rounds, heavyweight
Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford results
- Brandon Moore def. Helaman Olguin by unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-72)
- Nico Ali Walsh def. Charles Stanford by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 59-55)
- Rohan Polanco def. Tarik Zaina by unanimous decision (79-71, 79-71, 78-72)
- Floyd Diaz def. Edwin Rodriguez by unanimous decision (79-73, 80-72, 78-74)