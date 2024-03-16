Subscribe
Zepeda vs Hughes results, live stream, full fight card

William Zepeda vs Maxi Hughes live from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
William Zepeda vs Maxi Hughes faceoff live from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
William Zepeda and Maxi Hughes at the weigh-ins ahead of their bout at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, NV, USA | Golden Boy
Table of contents

William Zepeda and Maxi Hughes battle it out in the main event live stream from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Sunday, March 17 (AEDT). The contest features the Mexican and British lightweight contenders squaring off in the world title eliminator. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

27-year-old southpaw William Zepeda (29-0, 25 KOs) looks to remain undefeated. 33-year-old southpaw Maxi Hughes (26-6-2, 5 KOs) looks to return to winning ways. The winner of the bout is expected to earn a shot at the IBF and WBA belts.

The co-main event features Austin, Texas-based unbeaten Floyd Schofield (16-0, 12-KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey defending his WBA International lightweight strap against Las Vegas-based Esteuri Suero (13-1, 10 KOs) of Dominican Republic. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among Zepeda vs Hughes undercard bouts, LA-based Eric Priest (12-0, 8 KOs) of Wichita Falls, Texas faces Mexico’s Jose Sanchez Charles (21-4-1, 12 KOs) in the 10-round bout at middleweight. As well, Las Vegas-based Tristan Kalkreuth (12-1, 9 KOs) of Carollton, Texas and Marquice Weston (15-2-1, 8 KOs) of Tacoma, Washington clash in the eight-round bout at cruiserweight. Kicking off the action, Joel Iriarte of Woodland Hills, California makes his pro boxing debut in the six-round welterweight bout against Las Vegas-based Bryan Carguacundo (3-5-2) of Ecuador.

William Zepeda vs Maxi Hughes live stream in Australia

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, March 17
Time: 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST

Watch on DAZN

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

  • William Zepeda vs. Maxi Hughes, 12 rounds, lightweight – IBF and WBA title eliminator
  • Floyd Schofield vs. Esteuri Suero, 10 rounds, lightweight -Schofield’s WBA International title
  • Eric Priest vs. Jose Sanchez Charles, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Marquice Weston, 8 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Joel Iriarte vs. Bryan Carguacundo, 4 rounds, welterweight

William Zepeda vs Maxi Hughes results

Stay tuned for William Zepeda vs Maxi Hughes live results.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

