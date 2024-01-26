Brian Norman Jr faces Janelson Bocachica on Kholmatov vs Ford undercard

Unbeaten Brian Norman Jr is set for his next fight against Janelson Figueroa Bocachica live from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Sunday, March 3 (AEDT). The pair squares off in a 10-round bout at welterweight. The contest is featured on the card topped by Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford.

Brian Norman Jr (25-0, 19 KOs) is coming off a trio of wins by unanimous decision. In his previous bout last November, the 23-year-old defeated Quinton Randall in a 10-rounder and landed the WBO International belt. In May and January 2023, the native of Decatur, Georgia came out on top against Jesus Antonio Perez Campos and Rodrigo Damian Coria in the eight-round bouts.

Janelson Figueroa Bocachica (17-2-1, 11 KOs) lost two of his previous bouts. In his outing last November, the 25-year-old dropped a unanimous decision against Alberto Palmetta. In September 2022, the Detroit native suffered the defeat by UD against Roiman Villa. His most recent victory goes to February 2021, when he took a majority decision against Mark Reyes Jr after 10 rounds.

Among other bouts featured on Kholmatov vs Ford undercard, undefeated U.S. Olympic silver medalist Duke Ragan (9-0, 1 KO) of Cincinnati, Ohio goes up against Brandon Valdes (15-4, 7 KOs) of Colombia at featherweight. Dominican Olympian Rohan Polanco (11-0, 7 KOs) and Tijuana-based Tarik Zaina (13-0-1, 8 KOs) of Tangier, Morocco go head to head at welterweight. U.S. Olympian Troy Isley (11-0, 4 KOs) of Washington, D.C. and Marcos Hernandez (16-6-2, 3 KOs) of Fresno, California clash at middleweight.

Plus, Brandon Moore (13-0, 8 KOs) of Lakeland, Florida and Mexico’s Helaman Olguin (9-6-1, 4 KOs) meet at heavyweight. Las Vegas native Floyd Diaz (10-0, 3 KOs) faces off against Edwin Rodriguez (12-7-2, 5 KOs) of Ponce, Puerto Rico at bantamweight. Bryce Mills (14-1, 5 KOs) of Liverpool, New York fights Buffalo, New York-based Gerffred Ngayot (6-1, 5 KOs) of Brazzaville, Congo at junior welterweight. In addition, Chicago’s Nico Ali Walsh (9-1, 5 KOs) goes through the ropes against opponent to be named at middleweight.

In the main event, undefeated Otabek Kholmatov (12-0, 11 KOs) of Sirdaryo, Uzbekistan and unbeaten Raymond Ford (14-0-1, 7 KOs) of Camden, New Jersey battle it out for the vacant WBA featherweight title. In the co-main event, Mexico’s Luis Alberto Lopez (29-2, 16 KOs) of Mexicali, Baja California makes the third defense of his IBF featherweight title against Reiya Abe (25-3-1, 10 KOs) of of Yama-gun, Fukushima.