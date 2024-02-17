Bruce Carrington KO’s Bernard Torres in ‘Knockout of the Year’ candidate

Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington secured a knockout of the year candidate, when he faced Bernard Torres live from The Theater at MSG in New York on Saturday, February 17 (AEDT). The scheduled for 10 rounds featherweight bout kicked off the main card topped by O’Shaquie Foster vs Abraham Nova.

Carrington sent Torres face down to the canvas with a big right hook that followed a short right uppercut from a close range. The official time was 2 minutes and 59 seconds into the fourth round.

With the victory by knockout, Bruce Carrington improved to 11-0, 7 KOs. The 26-year-old Brooklyn native made his successful 2024 debut and remained undefeated.

Norway-based Bernard Torres dropped to 18-2, 8 KOs. The 27-year-old native of Tagbilaran City, Philippines got his two-fight winning streak snapped.

“It always means the world to perform in front of my home crowd,” Carrington said post-win. “New York City. Madison Square Garden. Ya’ll make me want to turn up every time. Every single time I fight here I get a knockout. Every time I fight here, I get a stoppage.

“I felt that he leaned into the punch, and it landed at the right place with the right leverage. But he’s a tough competitor. He’s a really good guy. I liked how he uses his feet. He uses his angles well and knows how to get out of certain situations. But we were ready for everything.”

