Canelo Alvarez to face Jaime Munguia in May in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Canelo Alvarez | Sean Michael/Ham TGB Promotions

The fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia is reportedly a go for Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas. The undisputed super middleweight champion has picked his next opponent for the all-Mexican showdown live on Sunday, May 5 (AEST).

Alvarez reportedly parted ways with Premier Boxing Champions despite that only one fight was fought out of the signed three-fight deal. According to previous reports, PBC favoured Munguia as Canelo’s next opponent instead of Jermall Charlo. Now, it appears that Munguia fight is on the table, but with a different promoter.

According to ESPN, Matchroom Boxing offered Canelo to face either Edgar Berlanga or Jaime Munguia. The choice fell on the latter.

Unbeaten Puerto Rican Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York is fresh off the win by TKO in the sixth round against Padraig McCrory this past weekend in Orlando. Tijuana’s undefeated Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) stopped Canelo’s former challenger John Ryder in the ninth round in January in Phoenix.

Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Jermell Charlo last September in Las Vegas.

The Canelo vs Munguia showdown is expected to be confirmed shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

