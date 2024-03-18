Subscribe
Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia launch press conference

Canelo Alvarez defends undisputed super middleweight title against Jaime Munguia in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Ahead of their highly anticipated bout on Cinco de Mayo weekend, Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia host a kickoff press conference. The undisputed super middleweight champion and the unbeaten former world champion square off in the all-Mexican clash live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 5 (AEST).

33-year-old Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco makes the fourth defence of his 168-pound title. Tijuana’s 27-year-old former super welterweight champion Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) looks to become champion in his second weight division.

At the kickoff press conference taking place at Crystal Ballroom at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Wednesday, March 20 (AEDT), Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia preview their bout and go face to face for the first time. The start time is scheduled for 8 am AEDT.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

