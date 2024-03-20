Canelo Alvarez welcomes challenge against ‘power puncher’ Jaime Munguia 

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez faces Jaime Munguia live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 5 (AEST). The all-Mexican showdown, held on Cinco de Mayo weekend, features the undisputed super middleweight champion up against the unbeaten former world champion.

At the kickoff press conference held in Los Angeles, the fighters previewed their bout and went face to face for the first time.

Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs) targets his fourth straight victory, following his win by unanimous decision against Jermell Charlo last time out in December 2023. The 33-year-old native of Guadalajara, Jalisco defends his 168-pound title for the fourth time.

“This fight is a great source of pride for me, because it’s all about Mexico,” Canelo Alvarez said. “I’m proud to have my country featured this way in front of the whole world. The fans are going to be the biggest winners on May 4 and we invite everyone to what’s gonna be a big party for Mexico.”

“Defending my undisputed title is very important for me. This is all about making history. I want my legacy to be that I made history again and again. That’s what motivates me to keep defending my belts and giving great fights to the fans.”

“Jaime Munguia is a respectful person and a great fighter who’s earned this fight again and again. Everyone will see how great this fight is for Mexico on May 4.”

“Munguia is a disciplined fighter who hits hard. He’s a power puncher and I like a challenge. I want to face fighters who are hungry like I am. He’s a fighter who can give the fans the show they deserve.”

“I’m really proud of how amazing fight week is going to be. The fans will be showing their pride everywhere. I can’t wait to show the world what kind of party Mexicans can throw inside and outside of the ring.”

Jaime Munguia: This is just the beginning of the best part of my career

Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) is fresh off the win by TKO in the ninth round against John Ryder in January. The latter challenged Canelo last May, but dropped a unanimous decision. Tijuana’s 27-year-old former super welterweight champion looks to become world champion in his second weight class.

“I’m very thankful to Canelo and everyone who made this fight happen and brought us to this special day,” Jaime Munguia said. “We’ve been working really, really hard for this fight because it’s going to be such a big fight for Mexico.”

“Canelo has always been a source of pride and motivation for me. I used to say when I was coming up in the sport that I want to be like him, and now we get a chance to face him and hopefully be where he is soon.”

“Not only is Freddie Roach a great trainer, but he’s a great person and he’s a motivator. He’s always motivating us to keep going forward and keep training hard.”

“We’re ready for this stage. We’re ready for everything and we’re going to have a great fight that night. We’re very confident.”

“This is just the beginning of the best part of my career. I’ve done a lot in my career so far, but I believe I’m just reaching my peak now.”

“The respect between us is mutual. We want to be a source of pride not just for Mexicans in Mexico, but those all around the world who are expecting a great fight. It’s going to be a great Mexican party and I promise a great fight that fans are going to love.”

“Both our fights with John Ryder are two completely different fights. We just took advantage of the opportunity we saw. We know every fight is different so we won’t take too much from Canelo’s fight against Ryder.”

The bouts featured on Canelo vs Munguia undercard are expected to be announced shortly.