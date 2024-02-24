Claressa Shields takes win in MMA fight against Kelsey DeSantis at PFL vs Bellator

Boxing world champion Claressa Shields returned to the win column in her MMA journey, when she faced Kelsey DeSantis at PFL vs Bellator: Champs. The MMA event aired live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, February 25 (AEDT).

Two-time Olympic Gold medallist and two-division undisputed world champion defeated her opponent by decision. The pair went head to head for three rounds at 165-pound catchweight. In the end, two judges scored the fight 29-28 in favour of Shields, while the third judge had the same for DeSantis.

With the victory by split decision, Claressa Shields improved her MMA record to 2-1. The 28-year-old native of Flint, Michigan rebounded from the defeat by SD against Abigail Montes in October 2021.

35-year-old Kelsey DeSantis of San Diego, California dropped to 1-3.

“It’s not easy what I’m trying to do,” Claressa Shields said post-fight. “I’ve been so respectful of the sport. And I’ve put in a lot of hard work for this. I’m just going to go back to the gym and work harder.”

“I almost got my arm snapped in the freaking armbar, had to fight out of there. I couldn’t quite figure it all of it out in the third round, but I know I had a strong first round and I definitely had a hard second, and I wont the beginning of the third round.”

PFL vs Bellator: Champs features the champions from both organisations going head to head in a a series of bouts. The fight card is headlined by Brazil’s PFL champion Renan Ferreira (12-3, 3 NC) up against American Bellator champion Ryan Bader (31-7, 1 NC).

