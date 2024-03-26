Subscribe
HomeUFC

Cody Durden to face Carlos Hernandez at UFC 303, McGregor vs Chandler date leaked

Cody Durden announces fight against Carlos Hernandez at UFC 303 in Las Vegas, plus Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler as main event

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

The first bout has been reportedly set for UFC 303, pitting Cody Durden against Carlos Hernandez at flyweight. The fight card airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 30 (AEST). The MMA event is featured on the schedule of the 12th annual International Fight Week.

Cody Durden (16-5-1) lost his previous bout last December via face crank submission against Tagir Ulanbekov at UFC 296, which snapped his four-fight winning streak. The Covington, Georgia native announced his bout against Carlos Hernandez at UFC 303 in a video posted on X. According to the 32-year-old, the event is headlined by Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler.

Carlos Hernandez (9-3) is also looking to return to winning ways. Chicago’s 30-year-old was stopped in the second round by Tatsuro Taira last December at UFC Vegas 83.

“I’m back in the Octagon, June 29th versus Carlos Hernandez,” Durden says in the video. “UFC 303, Michael Chandler vs ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor.”

In a recent interview with ESPN, McGregor said that his long-awaited fight with Chandler was “all systems go” for summer (winter in Australia). He, however, didn’t confirm the date.

The promotion is yet to confirm the Durden vs Hernandez matchup. The official date announcement for McGregor vs Chandler, and whether the fight headlines UFC 303, is also to be made.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Kayo Sports - Whenever sport is everything
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.