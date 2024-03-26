Cody Durden to face Carlos Hernandez at UFC 303, McGregor vs Chandler date leaked

The first bout has been reportedly set for UFC 303, pitting Cody Durden against Carlos Hernandez at flyweight. The fight card airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 30 (AEST). The MMA event is featured on the schedule of the 12th annual International Fight Week.

Cody Durden (16-5-1) lost his previous bout last December via face crank submission against Tagir Ulanbekov at UFC 296, which snapped his four-fight winning streak. The Covington, Georgia native announced his bout against Carlos Hernandez at UFC 303 in a video posted on X. According to the 32-year-old, the event is headlined by Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler.

Carlos Hernandez (9-3) is also looking to return to winning ways. Chicago’s 30-year-old was stopped in the second round by Tatsuro Taira last December at UFC Vegas 83.

“I’m back in the Octagon, June 29th versus Carlos Hernandez,” Durden says in the video. “UFC 303, Michael Chandler vs ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor.”

In a recent interview with ESPN, McGregor said that his long-awaited fight with Chandler was “all systems go” for summer (winter in Australia). He, however, didn’t confirm the date.

The promotion is yet to confirm the Durden vs Hernandez matchup. The official date announcement for McGregor vs Chandler, and whether the fight headlines UFC 303, is also to be made.