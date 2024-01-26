Subscribe
Conor McGregor ‘headbutts’ Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House 2024 trailer

Road House (2024) lands on Prime Video March 21

By Parviz Iskenderov

The official trailer for the upcoming remake of 80s cult classic “Road House” hit the stream today. The video features a number of bar fight scenes, including the character of former UFC champion Conor McGregor facing off Elwood Dalton portrayed by Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

The trailer also features a fight scene filmed at UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane last March in Las Vegas, and more.

Road House 2024 remake is a thriller based on the 1989 motion picture “Road House”.

The film, which runs for 1 hour and 54 minutes, lands on Prime Video on March 21.

In the story by Anthony Bagarozzi, Charles Mondry and David Lee Henry, “ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems,” reads the synopsis.

Road House 2024 poster
Road House 2024 poster | Amazon MGM Studios/Supplied

Road House 2024 is produced by Joel Silver. The executive producers are JJ Hook, Alison Winter, Aaron Auch and Audie Attar. The screenplay is by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry.

The cast also includes Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim de Almeida, Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, B.K. Cannon, Beau Knapp, Darren Barnet, Dominique Columbus, Bob Menery, Catfish Jean, Kevin Carroll, Travis Van Winkle and Hannah Lanier.

