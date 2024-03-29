Curmel Moton vs Anthony Cuba kicks off Tszyu-Fundora undercard

The bout between Curmel Moton and Anthony Cuba is a new contest set to kickoff Tszyu vs Fundora free prelims live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 31 (AEDT). The pair squares off in the scheduled for eight rounds contest at super featherweight.

Las Vegas-based Curmel Moton (2-0, 2 KOs) is coming off the win by knockout in the first round against Hunter Turbyfill last November. The unbeaten Salt Lake City native made his pro boxing debut last September, scoring the first-round TKO against Ezequiel Flores.

Undefeated Anthony Cuba (7-0-2, 3 KOs) won three of his previous bouts last year by decision. The Los Angeles native defeated Angel Barrera by UD last time out in December 2023.

The top of Tszyu vs Fundora prelims was originally scheduled to see unbeaten southpaw Elijah Garcia (16-0, 13 KOs) of Glendale, Arizona up against Kyrone Davis (18-3-1, 6 KOs) of Monmouth County, New Jersey. Their 10-round middleweight bout fell off after Garcia was forced to withdraw due to illness.

The new 12-round headliner features Brian Mendoza (22-3, 16 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico versus Serhii Bohachuk (23-1, 23 KOs) of Ukraine. The pair battles it out for the interim WBC super welterweight title.

In the main event live on pay-per-view, unbeaten Australian world champion Tim Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) faces Coachella’s Sebastian Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KOs). The pair squares off in the 12-round bout with Tszyu’s WBO and vacant WBC super welterweight titles on the line. In the 12-round co-main event, Rolando Romero (15-1, 13 KOs) defends his WBA super lightweight title against Isaac Cruz (25-2-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico.