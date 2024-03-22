Dalton Smith vs Jose Zepeda weigh-in video

Dalton Smith faces Jose Zepeda in the main event live from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Sunday, March 24 (AEDT). The pair squares off in the 12-round with the WBC ‘Silver’ super lightweight title at stake. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 140-pound championship limit. Unbeaten British contender Dalton Smith (15-0, 11 KOs) targets to improve his unbeaten record and earn his first world title shot. Three-time title challenger Jose Zepeda (37-4, 28 KOs) of Torrance, California looks to get back in the win column.

In the co-main event, Sandy Ryan (6-1-1, 2 KOs) defends her WBO welterweight title against current WBA junior middleweight champion Terri Harper. The all-British world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. The weight limit is 147 lbs.

Get Smith vs Zepeda full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Smith vs Zepeda fight card

Main card

Dalton Smith vs. Jose Zepeda, 12 rounds, super lightweight – vacant WBC ‘Silver’ title

Sandy Ryan vs. Terri Harper, 10 rounds, welterweight – Ryan’s WBO title

Ishmael Davis vs. Troy Williamson, 12 rounds, super welterweight

James Flint vs. Campbell Hatton, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Flint’s British Central Area title

Nico Leivars vs. Piotr Mirga, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Prelims