Subscribe
HomeUFC

Dan Ige scores big KO against Andre Fili at UFC Vegas 86

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer

MMANewsResultsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov

No. 13-ranked featherweight contender Dan Ige claimed a dominant win against Andre Fili live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 10. The pair of fighters, who trained together, battled it out in the co-main event at UFC Vegas 86: Hermansson vs Pyfer.

Ige dropped Fili with a big overhand right and then delivered another punch to secure a walk off finish. The official time was 2 minutes and 43 seconds into the opening round.

With the victory by knockout, 32-year-old Dan Ige of Haleiwa, Hawaii returned to winning ways and improved to 18-7. Federal Way, Washington’s 33-year-old Andre Fili, who took the fight on a short notice replacing Lerone Murphy, dropped to 23-11, 1 NC.

Get UFC Vegas 86: Hermansson vs Pyfer full card results.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now
Kayo Sports - Whenever sport is everything
Latest News
View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip
Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.