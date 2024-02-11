Dan Ige scores big KO against Andre Fili at UFC Vegas 86

No. 13-ranked featherweight contender Dan Ige claimed a dominant win against Andre Fili live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 10. The pair of fighters, who trained together, battled it out in the co-main event at UFC Vegas 86: Hermansson vs Pyfer.

Ige dropped Fili with a big overhand right and then delivered another punch to secure a walk off finish. The official time was 2 minutes and 43 seconds into the opening round.

With the victory by knockout, 32-year-old Dan Ige of Haleiwa, Hawaii returned to winning ways and improved to 18-7. Federal Way, Washington’s 33-year-old Andre Fili, who took the fight on a short notice replacing Lerone Murphy, dropped to 23-11, 1 NC.

