Dana White: Conor McGregor won’t be on UFC 300, expected to fight this spring

In today’s appearance on The Jim Rome Show, Dana White spoke about a number of topics. The UFC President covered Power Slap 6, previewed this weekend’s UFC Vegas 86 topped by Jack Hermansson up against Joseph Pyfer, the highly anticipated UFC 300 and the next fight of Conor McGregor. He also mentioned the upcoming events at Las Vegas Sphere for Mexican Independence weekend, UFC’s return to Abu Dhabi, and more.

When asked about what the milestone UFC 300 meant for him, White said it was going to be the “greatest card ever”. He also said that the 135-pound bout between former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt and former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo was set to kickoff the event.

“You know, we’ve been going at this for a long time,” White said. “100 was special, 200 was special. But for 300 we’re building the greatest card ever assembled.”

“The first fight of the night is Cody Garbrandt versus [Deiveson] Figueiredo. [It] is the first fight of the night.”

“So, every one of the fights on this card could be a main event on a fight night or a pay-per-view.”

Talking about the 155-pound “BMF” clash between former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje and former featherweight champion Max Holloway, White said it was an “awesome” fight.

“It’s an awesome fight,” he said. “Every fight on the card is that type of fight.”

“But Max Holloway is an absolute stud, one of the most dominant champions ever in his weight class and one of the greatest fighters of all time. He’s moving up in weight against an absolute killer [Justin Gaethje], who knocks everybody out.”

The main event and co-main event bouts at UFC 300 are yet to be officially set.

Dana White also shed some light on the timeline for the long-awaited showdown between The Ultimate Fighter 31 coaches Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. Kicking off 2024, “The Notorious” hit the stream with a video announcing that the fight contested at middleweight would be held on June 29 in Las Vegas.

Although White confirmed that McGregor’s next fight was expected in 2024, the date would in the fall (spring in Australia).

“Conor will be fighting this year. I’m thinking in the fall,” White said. “He won’t be on [UFC] 300.”

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor (22-6) hasn’t fought since July 2021, when he broke his leg in the rematch with Dustin Poirier. Former two-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion Michael Chandler (23-8) last fought in November 2022, when he was submitted by Poirier in the third-round.