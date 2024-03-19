Subscribe
Denise Gomes vs Eduarda Moura set for UFC event in June

Denise Gomes & Eduarda Moura square off in the all-Brazilian women's strawweight bout at UFC Fight Night

By Parviz Iskenderov
The all-Brazilian bout between Denise Gomes and Eduarda Moura has been reportedly set for the UFC Fight Night live on Sunday, June 9 (AEST). The pair squares off in the three-rounder at women’s strawweight. The venue accommodating the event is yet to be determined.

Unbeaten 30-year-old Eduarda Moura (10-0) won her previous bout last November via second-round TKO against Montserrat Ruiz and secured her third win for the year. 24-year-old Denise Gomes (8-3) dropped a unanimous decision against Angela Hill last November, which snapped her two-win streak.

The fight was reported by freelance journalist Marcel Dorff at Eurosport NL via post on X.

As reported by MMA Junkie, a middleweight bout between Julian Marquez and Zachary Reese has been also scheduled for the event. 33-year-old Marquez (9-4) of Kansas City, Missouri lost two of his previous bouts via stoppage against Marc-Andre Barriault and Gregory Rodrigues last March and June 2022, respectively. 29-year-old Reese (6-1) of Shiner, Texas was KO’d by Cody Brundag in his UFC debut last December.

The promotion is yet to confirm the matchups. The current lineup looks as the following:

  • Julian Marquez vs. Zachary Reese, middleweight
  • Eduarda Moura vs. Denise Gomes, women’s strawweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

