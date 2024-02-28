Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia first faceoff in New York – Photos

Undefeated Devin Haney and unbeaten Ryan Garcia battle it out live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday, April 21 (AEST). At the kickoff press conference in New York, the fighters previewed their bout and went face to face for the first time.

Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) brings to the ring his WBC junior welterweight belt. San Francisco’s former undisputed lightweight champion makes the first defence of his 140-pound title.

“DAZN, they put the bounty up,” Devin Haney said. “On April 20th I’m capturing the bounty and we coming home with the victory inshallah.”

Devin Haney | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

LA-based Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) makes his first attempt to become world champion. The native of Los Alamitos, California fights for his first major belt.

Ryan Garcia | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

“When I first came into the game, I just wanted to make a bunch of money and then I did that,” Ryan Garcia said. “But now I want to go for the legacy, I wanna go for the belts and Devin’s in the way. I’m on my vengeance arc. I’m ready to get back in blood in everything so I’m coming straight for his neck. I promise you, I’m coming straight for you, it’s going to be ugly.”

Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia faceoff | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

The bouts featured on Haney vs Garcia undercard are expected to be announced shortly.