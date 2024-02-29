Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia press conference in Los Angeles

Haney defends WBC junior welterweight title against Garcia live on DAZN from New York

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Undefeated WBC junior welterweight champion Devin Haney defends his belt against Ryan Garcia live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, April 21 (AEST). Following the launch press conference in NYC earlier this week, the fighters host preview their bout and come face to face in Los Angeles.

25-year-old former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) of San Francisco makes the first defense of his WBC 140-pound title. LA-based 25-year-old Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) makes his first attempt to land one of four major belts.

The second leg of Haney vs Garcia two-city press tour takes place at AVALON Hollywood in Los Angeles. The start time is scheduled for Friday, February 30 at 8 am AEDT.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Kayo Sports - Whenever sport is everything
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.