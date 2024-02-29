Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia press conference in Los Angeles

Undefeated WBC junior welterweight champion Devin Haney defends his belt against Ryan Garcia live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, April 21 (AEST). Following the launch press conference in NYC earlier this week, the fighters host preview their bout and come face to face in Los Angeles.

25-year-old former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) of San Francisco makes the first defense of his WBC 140-pound title. LA-based 25-year-old Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) makes his first attempt to land one of four major belts.

The second leg of Haney vs Garcia two-city press tour takes place at AVALON Hollywood in Los Angeles. The start time is scheduled for Friday, February 30 at 8 am AEDT.