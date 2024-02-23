Subscribe
Edgar Berlanga vs Padraig McCrory weigh-in video

Edgar Berlanga defends WBO NABO super middleweight title against Padraig McCrory live on DAZN

By Parviz Iskenderov
Undefeated Edgar Berlanga faces unbeaten Padraig McCrory live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, February 25 (AEDT). A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Brooklyn native Berlanga (21-0 16 KOs) brings to the ring his WBO NABO super middleweight title. McCrory (18-0 9 KOs) of Northern Ireland makes his U.S. debut. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 168-pound championship limit. At the final press conference, both fighters showed confidence in victorious outcome. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event at lightweight, Andy Cruz (2-0, 1 KO) of Cuba meets Brayan Zamarippa (14-2, 5 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the IBF International and WBA Continental Latin-American titles on the line.

Get Berlanga vs McCrory full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Berlanga vs McCrory fight card

  • Edgar Berlanga vs. Padraig McCrory, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Berlanga’s WBO NABO super middleweight title
  • Andy Cruz vs. Brayan Zamarripa, 10 rounds, lightweight – Cruz’s IBF International lightweight title
  • Shakhram Giyasov vs. Pablo Cesar Cano, 12 rounds, welterweight – WBA welterweight title eliminator
  • Antonio Vargas vs. Jonathan Rodriguez, 12 rounds, bantamweight – WBA bantamweight title eliminator
  • Yankiel Rivera vs. Andy Dominguez, 10 rounds, flyweight – WBA Continental Americas flyweight title
  • Aaron Aponte vs. Joseph Fernandez, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Herich Ruiz vs. Mitch Williams, 6 rounds, heavyweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

