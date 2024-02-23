Edgar Berlanga vs Padraig McCrory weigh-in video

Undefeated Edgar Berlanga faces unbeaten Padraig McCrory live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, February 25 (AEDT). A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Brooklyn native Berlanga (21-0 16 KOs) brings to the ring his WBO NABO super middleweight title. McCrory (18-0 9 KOs) of Northern Ireland makes his U.S. debut. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 168-pound championship limit. At the final press conference, both fighters showed confidence in victorious outcome. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event at lightweight, Andy Cruz (2-0, 1 KO) of Cuba meets Brayan Zamarippa (14-2, 5 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the IBF International and WBA Continental Latin-American titles on the line.

Get Berlanga vs McCrory full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Berlanga vs McCrory fight card