Edgar Berlanga vs Padraig McCrory weigh-in video

Undefeated Edgar Berlanga faces unbeaten Padraig McCrory live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, February 25 (AEDT). A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
Brooklyn native Berlanga (21-0 16 KOs) brings to the ring his WBO NABO super middleweight title. McCrory (18-0 9 KOs) of Northern Ireland makes his U.S. debut. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 168-pound championship limit. At the final press conference, both fighters showed confidence in victorious outcome. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.
In the co-main event at lightweight, Andy Cruz (2-0, 1 KO) of Cuba meets Brayan Zamarippa (14-2, 5 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the IBF International and WBA Continental Latin-American titles on the line.
Get Berlanga vs McCrory full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.
Berlanga vs McCrory fight card
- Edgar Berlanga vs. Padraig McCrory, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Berlanga’s WBO NABO super middleweight title
- Andy Cruz vs. Brayan Zamarripa, 10 rounds, lightweight – Cruz’s IBF International lightweight title
- Shakhram Giyasov vs. Pablo Cesar Cano, 12 rounds, welterweight – WBA welterweight title eliminator
- Antonio Vargas vs. Jonathan Rodriguez, 12 rounds, bantamweight – WBA bantamweight title eliminator
- Yankiel Rivera vs. Andy Dominguez, 10 rounds, flyweight – WBA Continental Americas flyweight title
- Aaron Aponte vs. Joseph Fernandez, 8 rounds, super lightweight
- Herich Ruiz vs. Mitch Williams, 6 rounds, heavyweight