Edgar Chairez submits Daniel Lacerda in rematch at UFC Mexico City

Mexican mixed martial artist Edgar Chairez defeated Brazilian opponent Daniel Lacerda in the rematch at UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2. The MMA event aired live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Sunday, February 25 (AEDT).

Their first fight last September was ruled a No Contest due to an early stoppage by the referee. Their second encounter also didn’t go the full distance.

The rematch went ahead at 131-pound catchweight, as both, Chavez and Lacerda missed the flyweight non-championship limit by five and one pounds, respectively. The representative of the country-host secured the win via triangle choke. The official time was 2 minutes and 17 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by submission, 28-year-old Edgar Chairez of Mexicali, Baja California improved to 11-5 and returned to the win column. 27-year-old Daniel Lacerda of Valenca, Rio De Janeiro dropped to 11-6 and recorded his fifth defeat inside the Octagon.

