Edson Barboza vs Lerone Murphy to headline UFC Vegas 92

The headline-bout has been reportedly set for the UFC Vegas 92 card featuring Edson Barboza up against Lerone Murphy. The MMA event airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 19 (AEST). The contest pits No. 11-ranked featherweight contender of Brazil against No. 14 of England.

Edson Barboza (24-11) won his previous bout last October by unanimous decision against Sodiq Yusuff. Last April, the 38-year-old native of Nova Friburgo, Rio de Janeiro stopped Billy Quarantillo in the first round.

Unbeaten Lerone Murphy (13-0-1) is riding a five-fight winning streak. In his previous outing last July, Manchester’s 32-year-old earned a unanimous decision against Joshua Culibao.

According to MMA Fighting, the bout has been confirmed although the contracts are yet to be signed by the athletes. The promotion is yet to announce the matchup.

Among other recently announced bouts for the event, Adrian Yanez faces Vinicius Salvador at bantamweight. With the addition of Barboza vs Murphy, the current UFC Vegas 92 lineup looks as the following: