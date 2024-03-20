Subscribe
Emanuel Navarrete faces Denys Berinchyk for lightweight title in May in San Diego

By Parviz Iskenderov
Emanuel Navarrete | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Emanuel Navarrete is set for his next fight against Denys Berinchyk live from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Sunday, May 19 (AEST). Mexico’s three-division world champion and Olympic silver medalist of Ukraine battle it out for the vacant WBO lightweight title.

Three-division world champion Emanuel Navarrete (38-1-1, 31 KOs) was in action last November when he fought Robson Conceicao to a majority draw and retained his WBO super featherweight title. Last August, the San Juan Zitlaltepec native defeated Oscar Valdez by unanimous decision, after lading the vacant belt via ninth-round TKO against Liam Wilson last February. Earlier in his career the 29-year-old also held world titles at featherweight and super bantamweight.

“Capturing a world title is a unique challenge, but the possibility of doing it four weight classes is a goal that fills me with motivation and gratitude,” Emanuel Navarrete said. “It will be an honor to join that select group of Mexican warriors who have made their mark in boxing history. And to be able to do it in front of fans in San Diego and from Tijuana will be an unforgettable experience. Feeling their support and energy in the ring will propel me to do my best and secure this victory for Mexico.”

Unbeaten contender Denys Berinchyk (18-0, 9 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Anthony Yigit last August. The 35-year-old native of Krasnodon, Luhansk Oblast makes his U.S. debut and fights for his first world title.

In the co-feature, undefeated Giovani Santillan (32-0, 17 KOs) makes his ring appearance in front of his hometown crowd against opponent to be named. The 32-year-old southpaw KO’d Alexis Rocha last time out in October 2023, following the win by UD against Erick Bone last July.

“After my last win, I’m excited to keep the ball rolling,” Giovani Santillan said. “I showed everyone what I could do and earned the WBO No. 1 ranking. I am looking forward to continuing with those types of performances and showing why I deserve a title shot. I want to gain more fans in San Diego, grow the fan base in my hometown, and pave the way for other fighters from my city. There hasn’t been a San Diego-born champion in a long time, and I want to be the next one.”

Other bouts featured on Navarrete vs Berinchyk undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

