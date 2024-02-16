Erin Blanchfield vs Manon Fiorot new UFC Atlantic City main event

The women’s flyweight bout between Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot has been set as a new main event of UFC Fight Night live from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Sunday, March 31 (AEDT). The contest replaces the original headliner pitting Vicente Luque against Sean Brady that fell off.

No. 2 Erin Blanchfield (12-1) is riding a nine-fight winning streak. In her previous bout last August, the 24-year-old scored a unanimous decision against Taila Santos. Last February, the native of Elmwood Park, New Jersey submitted Jessica Andrade in the second round.

No. 3 Manon Fiorot (11-0) brings to the Octagon eleven straight victories. The 33-year-old native of Nice, France earned a unanimous decision against Rose Namajunas last September.

The promotion confirmed the fight as the event headliner via a post on X.

Among other bouts that recently joined the card, Kyle Nelson (15-5-1) of of Huntsville, Canada and Bill Algeo (18-7) of Boothwyn, Pennsylvania square off at featherweight.

The current UFC Atlantic City lineup looks as the following: