Full fight video: Tim Tszyu stops Tony Harrison in ninth round to land title

Tim Tszyu faces Keith Thurman in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Australia’s reigning WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu goes up against American two-division world champion Keith Thurman live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 31 (AEDT). The pair squares off in the 12-round non-title bout at 155-pound catchweight.

Tszyu secured the interim WBO 154-pound belt last March. Going through the ropes in front of his home town crowd, the 29-year-old Sydney native faced former world champion Tony Harrison, who was the first man to beat the then undisputed super welterweight king Jermell Charlo.

The scheduled for 12 rounds bout didn’t go full distance. Tim Tszyu came out on top dominating Tony Harrison to claim the win via ninth-round TKO. The outing was his first out of three successful ring appearances for the year that led to a full championship bout against Brian Mendoza in October.

Among the bouts featured on Thurman vs Tszyu undercard, Rolando Romero defends his WBA super lightweight title against Isaac Cruz. As well, Erislandy Lara defends his WBA middleweight belt against Michael Zerafa. Plus, Sebastian Fundora and Serhii Bohachuk battle it out for the vacant WBC super welterweight strap.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

