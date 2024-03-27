Subscribe
Garrett Armfield to face Brady Hiestand at UFC event in June

Bantamweights Garrett Armfield & Brady Hiestand clash at UFC Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
The bout between Garrett Armfield and Brady Hiestand has been reportedly set for the UFC Fight Night card live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 16 (AEST). The pair squares off in the all-American contest at bantamweight.

Garrett Armfield (10-3) is fresh off the win by unanimous decision against Brad Katona in January. Last August, the 27-year-old of Springfield, Missouri stopped Toshiomi Kazama in the first round with punches.

Brady Hiestand (7-2) won his previous bout last April via second-round TKO with punches against Batgerel Danaa. In November 2022, the 24-year-old of Spokane, Washington defeated Fernie Garcia by UD.

The bout was also announced by Armfield via post on X. The promotion is yet to confirm the matchup.

Among other recently announced bouts for the event, Jimmy Flick takes on Nate Maness at flyweight and Adam Fugitt meets Josh Quinlan at welterweight. With the addition of Armfield vs Hiestand, the current lineup looks as the following:

  • Alex Perez vs. Tagir Ulanbekov, flyweight
  • Jimmy Flick vs. Nate Maness, flyweight
  • Adam Fugitt vs. Josh Quinlan, welterweight
  • Garrett Armfield vs. Brady Hiestand, bantamweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

