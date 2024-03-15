Gloves Off: Thurman vs Tszyu & Rolly vs Pitbull – Full Episode 1

American former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman and Australia’s reigning WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu square off live on PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 31 (AEDT). The pair battles it out in the non-title main event scheduled for 12 rounds at 155-pound catchweight.

In the co-feature on the card, Las Vegas native Rolando “Rolly” Romero defends his WBA super lightweight title against Mexico’s former world title challenger Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz. The world championship clash is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The first episode of the inaugural edition of Gloves Off hit the stream today. It covers the stories of Keith Thurman, Tim Tszyu, Rolando Romero and Isaac Cruz as they near their first fights in 2024.