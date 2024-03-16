Gloves Off: Thurman vs Tszyu & Rolly vs Pitbull – Full Episode 2

Former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman of the U.S. and reigning WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu of Australia battle it out live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 31 (AEDT). The pair squares off in the 12-round non-championship main event bout contested at 155-pound catchweight.

In the co-feature on the card, current WBA super lightweight champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero defends his title in front of his hometown crowd against former world title challenger Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz of Mexico. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The second episode of the inaugural edition of Gloves Off hit the stream today. It covers an intensive training camp of Keith Thurman, Tim Tszyu, Rolando Romero and Isaac Cruz as they get closer to their bouts.