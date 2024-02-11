Subscribe
Gregory Rodrigues TKO’s Brad Tavares with punches at UFC Vegas 86

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer

By Parviz Iskenderov

Gregory Rodrigues came out victorious over Brad Tavares when the pair squared off at UFC Vegas 86: Hermansson vs Pyfer. MMA event aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11 (AEDT).

The Brazilian middleweight defeated his opponent of Kailua, Hawaii via TKO repeatedly lading a big right hand. Referee Jason Herzog stepped in to wave the fight off at 55 seconds into the third round.

With the victory, Gregory Rodrigues improved to 15-3 and earned his second straight victory. Brad Tavares dropped to 20-9.

Get UFC Vegas 86: Hermansson vs Pyfer full card results.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
