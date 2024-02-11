Gregory Rodrigues TKO’s Brad Tavares with punches at UFC Vegas 86

Gregory Rodrigues came out victorious over Brad Tavares when the pair squared off at UFC Vegas 86: Hermansson vs Pyfer. MMA event aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11 (AEDT).

The Brazilian middleweight defeated his opponent of Kailua, Hawaii via TKO repeatedly lading a big right hand. Referee Jason Herzog stepped in to wave the fight off at 55 seconds into the third round.

With the victory, Gregory Rodrigues improved to 15-3 and earned his second straight victory. Brad Tavares dropped to 20-9.

