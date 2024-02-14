Subscribe
Howard Davis vs Sean Wilson tops BKFC Fight Night Miami in March

BKFC Fight Night Miami: Davis vs Wilson

Howard Davis faces Sean Wilson at BKFC Fight Night Miami
Howard Davis and Sean Wilson square off in the main event of BKFC Fight Night live from Vivo Dolphin Mall in Miami on Saturday, March 16 (AEDT). The contest pits former featherweight title challenger of Plantation, Florida against opponent of Omaha, Nebraska. The pair goes head to head at lightweight.

Davis (5-2-1) is looking to return to winning ways, following his defeat by unanimous decision against reigning featherweight champion Kai Stewart last December in Salt Lake City. Prior to that, he defeated Jeff Chiffens, Eduardo Peralta and Trevor Morris inside the distance.

Wilson (3-1) targets his second win in a row. In his previous bout last May in Omaha, the 41-year-old defeated Brandon Meyer by unanimous decision.

“South Florida is truly our second home and after another sold-out event on February 2 at the Hard Rock we wanted to return to Miami as quickly as possible,” said President of BKFC, David Feldman. “Howard Davis is one of the most exciting fighters in BKFC and very popular in South Florida but Sean Wilson is a tough, strong veteran with an aggressive style from Nebraska. It’s a sensational main event with great opportunities for the winner.”

Other bouts are expected to join the card shortly.

