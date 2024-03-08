Subscribe
Israil Madrimov eliminates Magomed Kurbanov in fifth round to claim title

Israil Madrimov earns vacant WBA super welterweight title by TKO against Magomed Kurbanov on Joshua vs Ngannou card live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Israil Madrimov landed his first world title when he faced Magomed Kurbanov live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, March 9 (AEDT). The pair battled it out on the card topped by Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou.

The scheduled for 12 rounds championship bout ended prior to the final bell. The Uzbekistan native dominated, tagged and stopped his opponent with a flurry of punches. Referee Steve Gray stepped in and waved the fight off at 2 minutes and 20 seconds into the fifth round.

With the victory by TKO, Indio, California-based Israil Madrimov became a new WBA super welterweight champion. The 29-year-old improved to 10-0-1, 7 KOs and remained undefeated.

Magomed Kurbanov dropped to 25-1, 13 KOs. The 28-year-old suffered his first career defeat.

Get Joshua vs Ngannou full fight card results.

Parviz Iskenderov
