Jack Hermansson vs Joseph Pyfer full fight video highlights

Hermansson defeats Pyfer by decision at UFC Vegas 86

By Parviz Iskenderov

Jack Hermansson and Joseph Pyfer squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 86 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11 (AEDT). The middleweight bout featured No. 11-ranked Swedish-Norwegian contender up against opponent of the U.S.

The scheduled for five rounds bout went the full distance. In the end, all three scores were 48–47 in favour of Hermansson.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Jack Hermansson improved to 24-8. The 35-year-old returned to winning ways and made his successful Octagon return after over a year of layoff.

Post-fight Hermansson said he wanted to fight in Sweden and would face Nassourdine Imavov, who defeated Roman Dolidze majority decision at UFC Vegas 85 early February.

Joe Pyfer dropped to 12-3. The 27-year-old got his five-fight winning streak snapped.

Check out Jack Hermansson vs Joseph Pyfer full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Hermansson vs Pyfer full fight video highlights

Octagon walks.

Action.

Verdict.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
