Jack Hermansson and Joseph Pyfer squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 86 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11 (AEDT). The middleweight bout featured No. 11-ranked Swedish-Norwegian contender up against opponent of the U.S.

The scheduled for five rounds bout went the full distance. In the end, all three scores were 48–47 in favour of Hermansson.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Jack Hermansson improved to 24-8. The 35-year-old returned to winning ways and made his successful Octagon return after over a year of layoff.

Post-fight Hermansson said he wanted to fight in Sweden and would face Nassourdine Imavov, who defeated Roman Dolidze majority decision at UFC Vegas 85 early February.

Joe Pyfer dropped to 12-3. The 27-year-old got his five-fight winning streak snapped.

Check out Jack Hermansson vs Joseph Pyfer full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Hermansson vs Pyfer full fight video highlights

Octagon walks.

Action.

For 25-minutes or less for these middleweights! 😤



Jack Hermansson vs Joe Pyfer – who you got? #UFCVegas86 pic.twitter.com/Tu8yVjWlNr — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) February 11, 2024

El golpeo de Pyfer está en punto! #UFCVegas86 pic.twitter.com/XJxnIjQXlX — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 11, 2024

Emocionante combate, vamos a los rounds de campeonato‼️ #UFCVegas86 pic.twitter.com/54aSmloKMk — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 11, 2024

Hermansson toma el control de la pelea! #UFCVegas86 pic.twitter.com/gbtfBYME7L — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 11, 2024

25 minutes in the books!



Decision up next between Hermansson and Pyfer at #UFCVegas86 pic.twitter.com/IKo9r6wVDI — UFC (@ufc) February 11, 2024

Verdict.

After much back and forth, Jack Hermansson secures the nod from all three judges!@Jackthejokermma returns to the Octagon in a big way 👏 #UFCVegas86 pic.twitter.com/OiRgZ2fI8A — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) February 11, 2024

